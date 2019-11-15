European Challenge Cup: Bristol Bears v Zebre

Welsh youngster Ioan Lloyd has scored two tries in three league appearances so far this term

European Challenge Cup Pool Four Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Full live commentary on BBC Radio Bristol as well as live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol Bears make nine changes from the Premiership side that beat Exeter Chiefs as their European Challenge Cup campaign begins at home to Zebre.

Fly-half Ioan Lloyd, 18, will make his first competitive start for the hosts in Saturday's Pool 4 opener against the Italian side at Ashton Gate.

The hosts are without John Afoa (calf), Jake Heenan (ankle), Steven Luatua (hip) and Nathan Hughes (finger).

Utility back Luke Daniels will be out for six months after shoulder surgery.

"We're targeting the European Challenge Cup as a competition that we want to win and that starts at home - in front of our supporters - against a dangerous Zebre side," said director of rugby Pat Lam.

Bristol Bears: C Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, S Piutau (c), Fricker; Lloyd, Randall; Thomas, Capon, Lahiff, Holmes, Joyce, Vui, Thomas, Hamilton.

Replacements: Thacker, Lay, Thiede, Hawkins, Dun, Uren, Sheedy, Powell.

Zebre: Padovani; Bruno, Bisegni, Boni, Bellini; Canna, Violi; Fischetti, Manfredi, Zilocchi, Sisi, Biagi, Mbanda, Tauyavuca, Giammarioli.

Relacements: Fabiani, Rimpelli, Bello, Krumov, Masselli, Palazzani, Biondelli, Elliott

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.