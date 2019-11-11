James Gaskell: Wasps lock out for up to 14 weeks after shoulder operation
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Wasps lock James Gaskell has been ruled out for up to 14 weeks after having shoulder surgery.
The 29-year-old second-row forward played in the first three Premiership games this season.
But the England Saxons international missed the 28-18 defeat against Sale on Friday night.
Wasps are next in action in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday when Dai Young's side travel to France to play Bordeaux Bègles.