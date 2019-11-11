James Gaskell: Wasps lock out for up to 14 weeks after shoulder operation

James Gaskell
James Gaskell (left) previously played for Sale before joining Wasps

Wasps lock James Gaskell has been ruled out for up to 14 weeks after having shoulder surgery.

The 29-year-old second-row forward played in the first three Premiership games this season.

But the England Saxons international missed the 28-18 defeat against Sale on Friday night.

Wasps are next in action in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday when Dai Young's side travel to France to play Bordeaux Bègles.

