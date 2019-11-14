European Challenge Cup: Enisei-STM v Worcester Warriors

From the section

Worcester have won two of their four Premiership matches so far this season

European Challenge Cup Pool One Venue: Kuban Stadium Date: Friday, 15 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT

Worcester Warriors begin their European Challenge Cup campaign against Russian side Enisei-STM on Friday.

Warriors have made 13 changes to the team that beat Harlequins in their most recent Premiership outing.

Jamie Shillcock and Richard Palframan are the only players to retain their places in a much-changed starting XV.

Centre Oli Morris will make his Worcester debut, while Matt Cox will make his first start of the campaign at flanker after recovering from illness.

Worcester lost to Quins at the quarter-final stage of last season's Challenge Cup.

Worcester: Humphreys; Hammond, O Morris, Lawrence, Howe; Shillcock, Kitto (capt); Bower, Miller, Palframan, Kitchener, Clegg, Cox, Williams, Dodd.

Replacements: Cutting, Owen, J Morris, Scott, Monks, Heaney, Simpson, David.

