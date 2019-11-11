Harlequins: Laurie Dalrymple joins Premiership club as chief executive

Laurie Dalrymple first joined Wolves as head of commercial affairs in October 2014

Premiership club Harlequins have appointed Laurie Dalrymple as their new chief executive.

The 44-year-old left Premier League football club Wolves in July following four and a half years at Molineux.

"While I've worked in football most recently, rugby has always been my passion," he told the club website.

"Following an inspiring World Cup, CVC's investment into the league and a growing supporter base, Harlequins are well placed to capitalise."

Dalrymple, who served as managing director of Wolves for three years, was previously executive director at the Ricoh Arena and international sales director at global event producer EMAP.

Quins chairman David Morgan said he will bring "a wealth of experience" to The Stoop.

"Laurie helped transform Wolves from a Championship club to an established member of the Premier League," he added.

"I would again also like to thank David Ellis (Harlequins' outgoing chief executive) for all his dedication, hard work and achievements over the past eight years."

Harlequins are 10th in the Premiership table, having won only one of the their first four games of the season.