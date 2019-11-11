Ralph Adams-Hale: Saracens prop ruled out for rest of season with ankle injury

Ralph Adams-Hale went off on 44 minutes at Kingsholm, replaced by Richard Barrington

Under-fire Saracens have been dealt a new blow with the loss of injured Ralph Adams-Hale for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old prop left the field on a stretcher after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday's win at Gloucester.

After undergoing initial surgery on Sunday, he will have a second operation "in the next couple of days".

Sarries' next match is this Sunday's trip to France to play Paris-based Racing 92 in the first group game of this season's European Champions Cup.

Saracens, who are in the midst of appealing against their 35-point deduction for Premiership salary cap offences, were still without most of their England Rugby World Cup contingent for Saturday's trip to Kingsholm.

But prop Mako Vunipola, as well as Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Elliot Daly, George Kruis and Billy Vunipola, may all be back in contention in Paris.