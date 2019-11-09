Joe Marchant: Harlequins centre agrees contract extension and loan to Auckland side Blues

Joe Marchant played in three of England's World Cup warm-up matches last summer

Harlequins centre Joe Marchant has agreed a three-year contract extension in a deal that will also see him join Super Rugby side Blues on loan.

The 23-year-old will remain at the Stoop until 2023 but also link up with the Auckland-based team from January during the Super Rugby season.

Marchant, who made his England debut against Wales in August, has been at Quins since the age of 14.

"I'm really excited to be given the chance to play Super Rugby," he said.

"I'm sure I will learn a lot and I can't wait to bring that back to the club in June."

Marchant was an under-20 World Cup winner with England in 2016 and also part of Eddie Jones' squad in the lead-up to the World Cup in Japan.

He has already scored one try in three Premiership appearances this season.