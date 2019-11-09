Gloucester 12-21 Saracens

Premiership champions Saracens moved above hosts Gloucester into second place with a 21-12 win at Kingsholm.

Saracens, who are appealing against a 35-point deduction and £5.36m fine for salary cap breaches, scored tries through Nick Tompkins and Ben Earl.

Manu Vunipola added 11 points with the boot for Sarries, who saw prop Ralph Adams-Hale carried off after a 10-minute injury delay.

The home side scored tries through Tom Marshall and Lewis Ludlow.

