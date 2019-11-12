Edinburgh: Pick your XV to play Agen
- From the section Scottish Rugby
|European Challenge Cup: Agen v Edinburgh
|Venue: Stade Armandie, Agen Date: Friday, 15 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on BBC Sport Scotland website & app
Duhan van der Merwe or Eroni Sau? Simon Hickey or Jaco van der Walt? Who should Richard Cockerill select for Edinburgh's European Challenge Cup match against Agen?
The Scots begin their continental campaign with a trip to France on Friday.
Pick and share your XV below.
Pick your Edinburgh XV
Pick your starting XV for Friday's European Challenge Cup match against Agen