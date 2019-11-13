Glasgow Warriors: Pick your starting XV to take on Sale Sharks

European Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Sale Sharks
Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, updates on BBC Radio 5 live. Live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Huw Jones or Kyle Steyn? Ryan Wilson or Matt Fagerson? Who should make the Glasgow Warriors team to play Sale Sharks on Saturday?

Dave Rennie's side begin their European Champions Cup campaign at home to the English Premiership side. Pick and share your XV below.

Pick your Glasgow Warriors XV

Pick your starting XV for Saturday's European Champions Cup opener against Sale Sharks

