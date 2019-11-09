France 10-20 England: Red Roses earn first win on French soil since 2012

England have now won 10 of 11 games in 2019

Autumn internationals: France v England France(3) 10 Try: Boudaud Con: Tremouliere Pen: Tremouliere England (17) 20 Tries: Hunter (2) Cons: Scarratt (2) Pens: Scarratt (2)

England began their autumn internationals with an impressive win over France - their first victory on French soil for seven years.

The Red Roses dealt with early French pressure at a raucous Stade Marcel-Michelin, and captain Sarah Hunter then scored twice the before the break.

New World Rugby player of the year Emily Scarratt was immaculate with the boot, kicking 10 points.

Camille Boudaud went over for France in the second half but England held on.

It was only a second defeat for French in 19 home games and the Red Roses' first win away in France since 2012.

The sides meet again next weekend at Exeter's Sandy Park.

More to follow.

Teams

England: McKenna; Dow, Scarratt, Harrison, Breach; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Botterman, Davies, Bern, Aldcroft, Scott, Beckett, Packer, Hunter.

Replacements: Kerr, Perry, Brown, Cleall, Fleetwood, Hunt, Scott, Thompson

France: Tremouliere; Boujard, Boudaud, Vernier, Menager; Drouin, Bourdon; Deshayes, Sochat, Joyeux; Corson, N'Diaye; Mayans, Hermet, Menager.

Replacements: Thomas, Traore, Pelle, Ferer, Annery, Sansus, Peyronnet, Jason