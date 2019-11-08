Siam Cup: Jersey agree 2 May date for annual Guernsey fixture

Jersey regained the Siam Cup in May having lost to Guernsey for the first time since 2009 last year

Jersey could send a weakened side to face Guernsey in the 2020 Siam Cup after agreeing to play the game on the same day as the club's final Championship match with Bedford.

There was concern that the centenary game may not take place, but Jersey have agreed to the 2 May date.

Jersey can play professional players who been in Jersey for three years against their amateur rivals.

Jersey's Athletic side will now represent the island in Guernsey.

Guernsey could have a league play-off game on 25 April which meant that date was unavailable while 9 May is the Liberation Day holiday in the islands.

"It is unfortunate that the Siam games in Guernsey will clash directly with our final home league game of the season," a Jersey statement read.

"We fear this will have a significant negative impact on the number of supporters and officials from Jersey who will attend the Siam, detracting from an occasion that is a highlight of the Channel Islands' sporting calendar.

"But we recognise that circumstances have meant there is no realistic alternative to this date, leaving all concerned to make the best of it."