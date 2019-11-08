England tour of Japan: Venues named for two Tests in 2020

Japan
Japan led 15-10 at half-time of their November meeting with England

England will go on a two-Test tour of Japan in summer 2020, the first time they have played the 2019 Rugby World Cup hosts in their own country.

England will play Japan in Oita on 4 July and in Kobe on 11 July.

Japan have risen to eighth in the rankings on the back of their run to the quarter-finals of their home Rugby World Cup last month.

The Brave Blossoms beat Ireland and Scotland en route to a defeat by eventual winners South Africa.

"Japan were fantastic Rugby World Cup hosts and we feel humbled to have been a part of it," said England coach Eddie Jones, who coached Japan before through their previous World Cup campaign in 2015.

"The England squad had a fantastic experience of the country and we are excited to return in July next year."

England have played Japan twice before, winning their most recent meeting 35-15 at Twickenham in November last year.

England also beat Japan 60-7 in the pool stages of the 1987 Rugby World Cup in Sydney.

Find out more

Top Stories

Best of the 2019 World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you