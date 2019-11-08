England tour of Japan: Venues named for two Tests in 2020

Japan led 15-10 at half-time of their November meeting with England

England will go on a two-Test tour of Japan in summer 2020, the first time they have played the 2019 Rugby World Cup hosts in their own country.

England will play Japan in Oita on 4 July and in Kobe on 11 July.

Japan have risen to eighth in the rankings on the back of their run to the quarter-finals of their home Rugby World Cup last month.

The Brave Blossoms beat Ireland and Scotland en route to a defeat by eventual winners South Africa.

"Japan were fantastic Rugby World Cup hosts and we feel humbled to have been a part of it," said England coach Eddie Jones, who coached Japan before through their previous World Cup campaign in 2015.

"The England squad had a fantastic experience of the country and we are excited to return in July next year."

England have played Japan twice before, winning their most recent meeting 35-15 at Twickenham in November last year.

England also beat Japan 60-7 in the pool stages of the 1987 Rugby World Cup in Sydney.