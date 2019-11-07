Ireland Women: Adams Griggs calls up six uncapped players for Wales Test

Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony is in line to earn a first Ireland cap against Wales on Sunday

Women's Test: Ireland v Wales Venue: The Bowl, UCD, Dublin Date: Sunday, 10 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland women's coach Adam Griggs has included six uncapped players in a 24-strong squad for Sunday's Test against Wales in Dublin.

Griggs has called up Leinster players Judy Bobbett, Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony, Hannah O'Connor, Katie O'Dwyer and Niamh Ní Dhroma.

Munster's Ireland Sevens player Dorothy Wall has also been included.

"We have picked a strong squad with a good mix of youth and experience," said the Ireland coach.

"We feel can go out and deliver against Wales."

Dabanovich O'Mahony's Old Belvedere club-mate Kathryn Dane is the only Ulster inclusion in the squad.

Griggs' squad will go into the game following training weekends in Scotland and France when they had warm-up games against their Scottish and French counterparts.

"We were able to travel with a larger playing panel for each camp which gave all the players named in our initial squad the opportunity to put their hand up for selection which has driven our standards," added the Ireland coach.

Ireland women's squad

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/Leinster), Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster), Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster), Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ). Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster), Edel McMahon (Wasps/Connacht), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ), Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Leinster), Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ), Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster), Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster), Anne-Marie O'Hora (Galweigians/Connacht), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht), Dorothy Wall (Fethard/ Munster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Niamh Ní Dhroma (Old Belvedere/Leinster)