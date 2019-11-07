Bundee Aki: Connacht centre poised for return after suspension

Bundee Aki was sent off and handed a three-week suspension for a high tackle in Ireland's final Pool A encounter against Samoa

Pro14: Connacht v Leinster Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 8 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Bundee Aki has been named on the Connacht bench against Leinster and is set to make his first appearance since his red card in the Rugby World Cup.

Aki was sent off for a high tackle against Samoa in Ireland's final Pool game and missed their quarter-final exit by New Zealand through suspension.

Jack Carty returns from Ireland duty and comes in a fly-half for the hosts.

Robbie Henshaw, Cian Healy and Luke McGrath are the World Cup players who start for Leinster.

James Tracy, Rhys Ruddock and Rob Kearney are poised to make their first domestic appearances of the season from the Leinster bench.

Reigning Pro14 champions Leinster are unbeaten in the current campaign with five wins from five, but they face a tough test against a Connacht side who sit second in Conference B.

Both sides have one eye on European action next weekend and have reintroduced their international players before the Champions Cup.

"We obviously face another huge challenge this weekend against Leinster but our challenge is to just maintain the consistency we have seen over the past few weeks both at home and away.," said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

"We take huge pride in our home record, with just one loss in thirteen games and we expect a massive crowd again on Friday night."

"We're playing well and we are happy with how we are playing," said Leinster forward Max Deegan.

"I think it's going to be a great game and the Spotsground is a very tough place to go. We know exactly what are facing when we go down there."

Connacht: Leader, Adeolokun, Farrell, Robb, Fitzgerald, Carty, Blade; Buckley, McCartney, Bealham, Gallagher, Maksymiw, Masterson, Butler, Boyle.

Replacements: Heffernan, Burke, Robertson-McCoy, O'Brien, Fainga'a, Marmion, Aki, Godwin.

Leinster: Keenan, A Byrne, Henshaw, Tomane, Lowe, R Byrne, McGrath; Healy, Kelleher, Porter, Toner, Fardy, Murphy, Connors, Deegan.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Bent, Molony, Ruddock, Gibson-Park, Frawley, Kearney.

Referee: Sean Gallagher (IRFU)

Assistants: Johnny Erskine, Mark Patton

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)