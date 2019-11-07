John Barclay starts for Edinburgh after returning from the World Cup

Pro14: Edinburgh v Dragons Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Friday, 8 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Forwards John Barclay and Ben Toolis return to the Edinburgh XV to face Dragons in the Pro14 for the first time since Scotland World Cup duty.

International team-mates Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist and Jamie Ritchie are all selected among the replacements.

Adam Warren will make his 100th appearance for the Dragons.

Centre partner Jack Dixon is recalled to replace Connor Edwards as the only change to the team that conceded eight tries at Leinster.

Dragons, fifth in Conference A, are looking to recover from that 5-15 thumping away to the reigning champions.

Edinburgh have slipped to fourth in Conference B after their 18-16 defeat away to Benetton and winger Duhan van der Merwe, who grabbed a hat-trick on his last outing, is recalled after missing the trip to Italy and replaces Damien Hoyland.

Fly-half Simon Hickey is back in the starting line-up for the second consecutive home fixture and starts ahead of Jaco van der Walt.

Loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman returns to the front-row in place of Jamie Bhattie, with lock Toolis replacing Fraser McKenzie and Barclay in for Ally Miller at number eight.

View from both camps

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill: ""While we were obviously disappointed at the Benetton loss, it works both ways.

"We're never as bad as we think, but we also certainly weren't as good as we thought from the Scarlets game the previous week.

"We have had a good review this week and we have made sure there's no misunderstanding around parts of our game where we need to get better."

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan: "Obviously I know their coach very well, I think he's done a great job coming into the Pro14 and bringing some of his experiences.

"They are a powerful, well organised, good field position side which just rings everything about Richard Cockerill.

"It will be a challenge for us. They are probably further down the line than where we are in terms of understanding what they want to do, but we are in a good space, we learn this week and we want to get back out and see where we are again."

Line-ups

Edinburgh: Kinghorn; Sau, Bennett, Scott, Van der Merwe; Hickey, Pyrgos (capt); Shoeman, Willemse, Ceccarelli, Carmichael, Toolis, Barclay, Crosbie, Bradbury.

Replacements: Fenton, Sutherland, Berghan, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Shiel, Van der Walt, Taylor.

Dragons: J Williams; O Jenkins, Warren, Dixon, Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams (capt); Harris, Hibbard, Brown, J Davies, Screech, Keddie, Basham, Taylor.

Replacements: Shipp, Reynolds, Fairbrother, M Williams, Benjamin, Baldwin, Robson, Morgan.