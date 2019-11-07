England Women: Scarratt named vice-captain for France test

Emily Scarratt was named World Rugby player of the year on 3 November

World Rugby player of the year Emily Scarratt has been named vice-captain for England's first autumn Test against France in Clermont on Saturday.

The team will be led out by number eight Sarah Hunter at the Stade Marcel Michelin.

Scarratt plays at centre, while Wasps' Abby Dow, who was on the scoresheet on England's last visit to France in the 2018 Six Nations, is named on the wing.

"It will be a challenge we relish," said head coach Simon Middleton.

The return fixture is on 16 November at Exeter's Sandy Park, before their final match against Italy at Goldington Road, Bedford on 23 November.

England team to start against France: McKenna; Dow, Scarratt, Harrison, Breach; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Botterman, Davies, Bern, Aldcroft, Scott, Beckett, Packer, Hunter (C)

Replacements: Kerr, Perry, Brown, Cleall, Fleetwood, Hunt, Scott, Thompson