Alex Morgan: Gloucester winger joins Jersey Reds on loan as injury cover

Alex Morgan helped Gloucester win the Premiership Sevens Plate competition this season

Gloucester's Wales Under 20 winger Alex Morgan has joined Championship side Jersey Reds on loan.

The 19-year-old is set to stay with the island side until at least Christmas.

Jersey have a host of injuries to backs, with captain Apakuki Ma'afu, Liam Howley, Leroy Van Dam, Tom Williams and Mark Best all sidelined.

Morgan is the second player Jersey have signed recently, with the Reds bringing in South African back Brendan Owens as cover last month.

"Alex is a talented young player and we believe this will be a great opportunity for him to evolve his game while playing a good standard of rugby," Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon said.

Morgan has featured in the Premiership Cup and captained the Cherry and Whites' Premiership Sevens side earlier this season.

"Alex is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing competitive rugby, week in and week out, to help him realise his potential," said Gloucester's head of academy Peter Walton.

"Competition for places is fierce here at Gloucester Rugby so, when Jersey approached us, we all felt it was an ideal opportunity for him to play Championship rugby in a quality environment in a move that will benefit all parties."