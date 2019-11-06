World Rugby Sevens Series: Scotland want to be 'medal-winning side'

Robbie Fergusson and Scotland finished 10th in last year's series

Scotland want to be a "medal-winning side" and improve on last year's 10th-place World Rugby Sevens Series finish, says co-captain Robbie Fergusson.

New head coach Ciaran Beattie announced his 14-man squad on Wednesday for the 10-leg competition, which starts on 5 December in Dubai.

Fergusson joins up with the squad for the third time, and the 26-year-old is looking to "push on".

"This time we'd love to be top eight," he said.

"There's a drive in the squad to win medals, so depending on how the tournament goes we want to be a medal-winning side.

"Every time you put the Scotland jersey on you want to make yourself, your family and the country proud."

Scotland cap Tom Brown is a new face in the pool, while Kyle Rowe, Scott Bickerstaff and Femi Sofolarin are also included in the main squad the first time, with the latter two still to make their debuts.

Full squad: Robbie Fergusson, Tom Brown, Jamie Farndale, Harvey Elms, Ross McCann, Alec Coombes, Gavin Lowe, Kyle Rowe, Max McFarland, Sam Pecqueur, Nyle Godsmark, Ally Miller, Scott Bickerstaff, Femi Sofolarin.