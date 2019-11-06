Manu Tuilagi: England centre wants to stay at Leicester despite Toronto interest

Manu Tuilagi rejected a big-money offer to move to France before England's World Cup campaign

England centre Manu Tuilagi will not be leaving Leicester Tigers "anytime soon" despite cross-code interest from big-spending Toronto Wolfpack, according to his club boss Geordan Murphy.

Tuilagi, 28, is wanted by the ambitious Super League newcomers, who are also set to sign Sonny Bill Williams.

"If the Wolfpack want Manu then I am sure they can have a conversation with us," Murphy told BBC Leicester Sport.

"But we don't want Manu leaving. He is world class and wants to be at Tigers."

Tuilagi, a key man in England's run to the World Cup final, rejected a lucrative offer from French side Racing 92 earlier this year to extend his stay with Leicester.

Murphy is confident Tuilagi's links to the club and area mean he will not be tempted to change his mind and switch codes to move to the Canadian side, who are reportedly closing in on dual-code legend Williams, 34.

"Manu was offered more money to leave last year when the speculation was around," Murphy added.

"He has a family here. He is settled here and he feels like a Leicester player so I don't think he will going anywhere, anytime soon."