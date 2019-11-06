London Irish: Prop Ollie Hoskins extends contract with Exiles

Ollie Hoskins joined London Irish from Western Force in 2016

London Irish prop forward Ollie Hoskins has agreed a contract extension with the Premiership club.

The 26-year-old tight-head has been with the Exiles since 2016 when he joined from Western Force.

Former Australia under-20 international Hoskins has made 75 appearances for Irish, scoring 16 tries and started all three Premiership matches this season.

"We're very happy Ollie has agreed to extend his contract with us," director of rugby Declan Kidney said.

The length of Hoskins' new deal has not been disclosed.