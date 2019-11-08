Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Cheetahs (Sat)

Lloyd Williams came through the Blues academy system and made his senior debut during the 2009-10 season

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Cheetahs Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Sat, 9 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Scrum-half Lloyd Williams will make his 200th Cardiff Blues appearance against Cheetahs in the Pro14 on Saturday.

Head coach John Mulvihill has made five changes after four defeats.

Jarrod Evans starts at inside centre with Jason Tovey at fly-half and Harri Millard is preferred to Jason Harries on the wing.

Liam Belcher returns from illness to start at hooker, Seb Davies is in the second row alongside Josh Turnbull Nick Williams returns at number eight.

"Unfortunately we've lost Kristian Dacey, Rory Thornton and Olly Robinson to injuries, but we have also taken the opportunity to freshen things up a bit," Mulvihill said.

"It is vital that we get back to winning ways on Saturday and that we finish this block of PRO14 matches on a positive note before moving into European competition."

"The Cheetahs have scored more tries than anyone else so far in the competition so we will need to be at our best and I am sure there will be a reaction come Saturday night."

With one win in their first five Conference B games, John Mulvihill's Blues lie second bottom in Conference B, trailing leaders Munster by 14 points.

Munster inflicted Blues' latest defeat, a 33-23 outcome at the Arms Park last weekend.

However, Cheetahs sit third in Conference A, boasting three early-season wins as they travel to the Welsh capital.

Cardiff Blues: Morgan; Millard, Lee-Lo, Evans, Summerhill; Tovey, Lloyd Williams (capt); Domachowski, Belcher, Andrews, Turnbull, Davies, Lewis-Hughes, Nick Williams.

Replacements: Myhill, Thyer, Assiratti, Cook, Lawrence, Jones, Halaholo, Harries.

Cheetahs: TBC

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistant referees: Mike Adamson (SRU), Fin Brown (SRU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)