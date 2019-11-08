Pro14: Ospreys v Southern Kings (Sat)

Shaun Venter has played for South Africa's sevens side

Pro14: Ospreys v Southern Kings Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sat, 9 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Full BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ospreys' new signing Shaun Venter returns to the starting line-up for the first time since suffering an injury on his debut against Leinster.

Scrum-half Venter signed from Cheetahs in October to bolster a depleted squad.

Nine players are out injured while a further eight are on an extended lay off following international duties.

Venter partners Luke Price at fly-half while Scott Williams and Tian Thomas-Wheeler resume their partnership in midfield.

Scott Otten comes in for Sam Parry at hooker while Morgan Morris replaces Dan Baker in the back-row.

With only one win from their first five Conference A games, Ospreys have a big chance to boost morale after an early-season dogged by a glut of injuries.

The latest loss suffered by Clarke's side came at the hands of Connacht, a 20-10 defeat at Liberty Stadium.

They go into the weekend's games 19 points behind conference leaders Leinster.

Southern Kings arrive in Swansea winless in their five encounters and rooted to the bottom of Conference B.

Line-ups

Ospreys: Evans; Dirksen,Thomas-Wheeler, Scott Williams, Klim, Price, Venter; Rhodri Jones, Otten, Botha, Orie, Ashley, Lydiate (capt),Cracknell, Morris

Replacements: Parry, Thomas, Fia, Volpi, Cross, Aubrey, Hook, Tom Williams

Southern Kings: TBC

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse (WRU), Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

TMO: Alan Falzone (FIR)