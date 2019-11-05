Richard Cockerill: No need for Pro14 salary cap, says Edinburgh coach

Cockerill will have some of his Scotland stars back for Friday's game with Dragons at Murrayfield

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill does not believe a salary cap would enhance the Pro14.

Big-spending Leinster have won four of the past seven titles, while Munster are hoping to sign World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman.

English giants Saracens are currently fighting a 35-point deduction and £5.36m fine for breaching regulations on wages over three seasons.

"I'm not sure a salary cap is necessary at this point," said Cockerill.

"It's good to have marquee players in the competition because it makes it exciting for everybody. People will want to come and watch when we play Munster.

"For us in Scotland, on a small budget with two Pro14 teams, we could only dream of signing World Cup-winning Springboks."

Cockerill, who spent 12 years coaching at Leicester, said he was "amazed" by the penalty Saracens are facing.

While stressing the need to know all of the details relating to the charge, he said: "It's disappointing for the Premiership. It doesn't look good for anybody.

"It's a tough competition. You need to have strength in depth and people are trying to juggle the salary cap all the time.

"They've been champions in two of the last three years, so you'd think there would be questions asked - does that stand or doesn't it?"

'Fresh impetus' from returning internationals

Edinburgh host the Dragons on Friday looking to make it four wins from six league matches.

A big victory at home to Scarlets was followed by a narrow loss away to Benetton and Cockerill's side will be boosted by returning Scotland internationals.

Stuart McInally, WP Nel and Hamish Watson are the only members of the World Cup squad not involved in training.

"They've had a tough time away from home and they want to come back and play for Edinburgh," said Cockerill. "I think they're glad to be back and into the old routine.

"I think they know they probably underperformed. They understand that. It's just about getting back to their clubs, training hard and playing well. The Six Nations is not that far away and it's a tough draw for Scotland.

"They'll give us fresh impetus and they are very good players.

"The squad has done pretty well while they've been away. Against Dragons we'll try to be physical and play with pace - they are hard to break down and we need to be exactly as we were against Scarlets."