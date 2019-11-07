Premiership: Sale Sharks v Wasps

Ben Curry (left) was given time off to head to the Far East last weekend to watch brother Tom play in the Rugby World Cup final in Tokyo

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 8 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sixth-placed Sale have World Cup absentees Ben Curry and AJ MacGinty back from Japan.

USA winger MacGinty has had almost four weeks off since his country's final group game defeat by Tonga, while Curry was allowed to travel to Japan as a fan to watch brother Tom play for England.

Wasps prop Simon McIntyre makes his first appearance of the season.

Lock Charlie Matthews is in for James Gaskell (shoulder) and centre Juan de Jongh replaces Malakai Fekitoa (hand).

After returning from a hernia operation, McIntyre will be one of three Wasps players up against their old club, along with hooker Tommy Taylor and winger Paolo Odogwu.

Sale remain without two World Cup stars, England flanker Tom Curry and South Africa scrum-half Faf du Klerk.

And Joe Launchbury, whose last World Cup appearance was against the USA on 26 September, is still to return for Wasps, who are seventh in the table. He is not due to report back for training until Monday.

Sale lost 18-16 to Gloucester in this season's opening Premiership fixture, but they have not lost successive league games at the AJ Bell Stadium in almost three years, while Wasps' only win in their last five Premiership away fixtures was their 26-19 victory at Exeter in April.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"There were a lot of pleasing aspects to our performance last weekend against Bath but now we have to back that up.

"Sale is always a difficult place to go. They are a side littered with top-class players and will no doubt be competing at the top throughout this season.

"We pushed them all the way a few weeks ago when we went up there in the cup, so hopefully we can produce an 80-minute performance."

Sale: Hammersley; Yarde, Redpath, Van Rensburg, McGuigan; R du Preez, Papier; Harrison, van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Evans, Ross (capt), B Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Webber, Morozov, Cooper-Woolley, Phillips, J-L du Preez, Cliff, MacGinty, James.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, de Jongh, Gopperth, Odogwu; Sopoaga, Robson (capt); McIntyre, Taylor, Brookes, Matthews, Rowlands, Shields, Carr, Vailanu.

Replacements: Cruse, Harris, Toomaga-Allen, Flament, Willis, Wolstenholme, Searle, Le Bourgeois.

Referee: Tom Foley.