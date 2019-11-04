England: Women's squad for France Test named

Emily Scarratt has won 82 caps for England

World Rugby player of the year Emily Scarratt is in England's squad for the first autumn Test against France.

Darlington Mowden Park Sharks' Heather Kerr and Gloucester-Hartpury Women forward Ellena Perry are included after their impressive starts to the Premier 15s season.

Wasps Ladies' Abby Dow is also included after scoring seven tries in six matches.

The Red Roses play France on Saturday at Stade Marcel Michelin in Clermont.

The return fixture is on 16 November at Exeter's Sandy Park, before their final match against Italy at Goldington Road, Bedford on 23 November.

Detysha Harper, who featured for England's under-20 side in this summer's Tri-Nations Cup, will travel as a non-playing reserve to further her development.

"Outside of New Zealand, France is one of the toughest places to go and play," said head coach Simon Middleton. "It's a massive challenge but it's exactly what we want and we can't wait to get there.

"We play them away again in our opening match at next year's Six Nations so it'll be a good marker of where we are."

England squad

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury Women), Sarah Beckett (Harlequins Women), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears Women), Hannah Botterman (Saracens Women), Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins Women), Poppy Cleall (Saracens Women), Lark Davies (Loughborough Lightning), Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens Women), Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning), Heather Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Marlie Packer (Saracens Women), Ellena Perry (Gloucester-Hartpury Women), Abbie Scott (Harlequins Women), Detysha Harper (Loughborough Lightning: non-playing reserve).

Backs: Jess Breach (Harlequins Women), Katy Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning), Abby Dow (Wasps FC Ladies), Zoe Harrison (Saracens Women), Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury Women), Sarah McKenna (Saracens Women), Leanne Riley (Harlequins Women), Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning), Emily Scott (Harlequins Women), Lydia Thompson (Worcester Warriors Women).