Liam Williams the 'type of player' Ospreys need, says coach Allen Clarke

Liam Williams required surgery on an ankle injured in a "freak" training accident

Liam Williams is the "the type of individual" Ospreys need to recruit, according to head coach Allen Clarke.

The Wales and Saracens full-back, whose club contract expires at the end of the season, has been linked with a return to Wales.

But Clarke said there was "nothing to report" on suggestions Williams could join the region who currently have only one fit full-back.

"That's the type of player we need to recruit," said Clarke.

"I've literally just had that conversation with Dan Evans. He's been brilliant for the club but he's our one specialist full-back.

"We need to recruit in that position."

Williams moved to Saracens from Scarlets in 2017, helping the English club to an English Premiership and European Champions Cup double in 2018-19.

He missed Wales' World Cup semi-final defeat by South Africa with an ankle injury which required surgery and threatens to keep him out of action until February.

The 2017 British and Irish Lion is likely to be a target for a number of clubs when his Saracens deal ends.

Struggling Ospreys are likely to be without most of their eight Wales World Cup players for their European Champion Cup date with Munster on 16 November.

It is likely to depend on how many games played in Japan, with a minimum break of two weeks and longer for players who had more match time.

That would suggest Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric - who both started six of Wales' seven matches in Japan - are unlikely to return for the match at the Liberty Stadium while wing George North is injured.

Centre Owen Watkin played in six matches - starting three - while lock Adam Beard started two and made two appearances off the bench.

Prop Nicky Smith (two starts), scrum-half Aled Davies (one start) and lock Bradley Davies (one start) seem likely to be available.

"It's still to be confirmed," said Clarke.

"We've had an indication of when players will be available and re-integrated to their regions.

"We'll be hopeful some of these will be in the next two to three weeks, but it will be two to three weeks minimum."

Ospreys have made a poor start to the Pro14 season, losing four of their five matches to date.