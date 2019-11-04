Exeter Chiefs: 'Fighting spirit' hailed by boss Rob Baxter after close Worcester win

Harry Williams' try ensured Exeter avoided back-to-back Premiership losses for the first time since Newcastle, Worcester and Wasps beat them in January and February 2018

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says his side showed their 'fighting spirit' to come back to beat Worcester.

The Chiefs needed Harry Williams' late try to overcome the Warriors 24-20.

It meant Exeter avoided back-to-back league defeats for the first time since losing three in a row in early 2018.

"To have shown the fighting qualities and the desire to win, from being behind for the majority of the game, to me says untold credit really to the players," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

"We've still got this really strong fighting sprit that we don't just lie down."

Exeter stuttered to 13-10 loss to Bath last week and were behind for almost all of their encounter at Sixways.

But they recovered from 17-3 down as Jack Maunder and Matt Kvesic went over before Williams' late winner.

"The best thing is we look like we've improved over the course of the game," Baxter added.

"Our attack and our threat, the way we kept the ball and the way we came together improved over the course of the game.

"That really is the best thing I wanted to see, I want to see us getting better and I saw that through the course of the game."