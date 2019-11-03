Eddie Jones: RFU yet to open talks on extension beyond 2021

Jones took on the England role after leading Japan to three wins from four pool matches at England 2015

England coach Eddie Jones, whose Rugby World Cup campaign ended in final defeat on Saturday, has not started negotiations over a new contract.

The 59-year-old's current deal, signed in November 2018, ends in August 2021.

"Not formal negotiations no," said Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney told BBC Sport when asked if talks has begun.

"We just need to wait for the dust to settle - it needs to work for both sides."

Jones started work with England in January 2016 on an initial deal that ran to the end of Japan 2019. In December 2016, he said he would step down after that World Cup, saying four years was "enough" in the "emotionally draining" post.

However he was convinced to extend his terms for another couple of years, with Sweeney's predecessor Steve Brown intending to appoint a new head coach at the end of the 2019-20 season, who would work alongside Jones for a year before taking sole charge in the run-up to France 2023.

Jones has been linked with a return to his native Australia, who have a vacancy after Michael Cheika confirmed that he would leave the role after losing to Jones' England in the World Cup quarter-finals. Jones led the Wallabies to the World Cup final in 2003 but was sacked two years later after a run of eight defeats in nine matches.

Jones' record with England Tests Wins Losses Draws Winning percentage 50 39 10 1 78%

"There's no reason why I won't be coaching the Wallabies again. And that is my intention," said Jones at the time.

"I want to become a better coach and coach the Wallabies again. It's the greatest honour and privilege you can have."

However he told the Sydney Morning Herald in April, that he would now prefer to remain in Europe, possibly coaching a lower-profile nation such as Germany or Georgia.

He has also been linked with the Fiji role and a return to Japanese club rugby where he has worked with Suntory Sungoliath in the past.

"We've had conversations prior to coming here and while here," said Sweeney about the possibility of tying Jones down to lead England into the next World Cup,

"I trust Eddie when he gives his word on something he doesn't do that lightly so he is committed to fulfilling his contract to 2021.

"We have our sights set on France as well so we'd want to make the right decision for that and it needs to work for him as well."

England scrum coach Neal Hatley is returning to Premiership side Bath while forwards coach Steve Borthwick is lined up for a senior role with Leicester.

However defence coach John Mitchell, like Jones, has a contract in place until 2021 and Sweeney says possible replacements for Hatley and Borthwick are already planned out.

"Even before coming to Japan Eddie started thinking about the next squad of coaches," he added. "There are a number in the frame that he has got lined up for the Six Nations, so we are about as prepared as we could be."