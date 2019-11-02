England: Player ratings for Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan

England beat Australia and New Zealand in the knockout stages before losing the final to South Africa

England's World Cup dreams came to an end in the final when they were comprehensively beaten 32-12 by South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday.

Before that, Eddie Jones' side had impressive wins in the knockout stages against Australia and three-time winners New Zealand, as well as three victories in the pool stage.

Former England fly-half and BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Paul Grayson has rated each player's performance in the final and contribution during the World Cup.

Backs

Elliot Daly: (7) Another Eddie Jones project player who repaid his boss with exciting performances and improvement in defence.

Anthony Watson: (7) Remarkable recovery from injury and was threatening with the ball. Vastly improved defender too.

Manu Tuilagi: (8) An absolute powerhouse in attack and a subtle and intelligent defender. If he stays fit he will be world class.

Owen Farrell: (8) Led his team superbly to the final and has grown in stature. Coped with the workload and responsibilities well, but the final performance will hurt him.

Captain Owen Farrell kicked all of England's 12 points in the final

Jonny May: (7) Rarely puts a foot wrong these days and up until his injury was a real threat.

George Ford: (7) Delicious in the pool stages and played superbly in the semi-final. The final was a different story and he struggled to impose himself and was replaced by Henry Slade.

Ben Youngs: (7) Eddie stuck with him through thick and thin and he paid him back with some commanding performances. Lost his way in the final a little as England struggled for quick ball.

Forwards

Mako Vunipola: (7) Appeared late in the tournament after injury and is crucial to England. His scrummaging was attacked by South Africa in the final and was the only negative.

Jamie George: (7) England's first-choice hooker had a great tournament in the tight and the loose until the final. Could still be in that position in 2023.

Kyle Sinckler: (8) Emerged as a reliable front-row technician with the skills of a back to give him the X-factor. His early concussion in the final hurt him and England.

Kyle Sinckler left the field with concussion inside three minutes

Maro Itoje: (8) Back to his influential best throughout the tournament and was one of few to have a good game in the final.

Courtney Lawes: (7) Worked incredibly hard to force his way into the starting team in England's most well-resourced position. Had a strong tournament.

Tom Curry: (8) At 21, he played remarkably well and had a superb tournament until the final which was a bridge too far. Many more opportunities to come.

Tom Curry made five tackles during the final against South Africa

Sam Underhill: (7) Fully fit and firing he is an assassin in defence and a menace in attack. Curry's partner in crime will be around for a while.

Billy Vunipola: (6) Looked in cruise control for the early part of the tournament and never quite reached his marauding best.

England's World Cup Top points scorer: Owen Farrell (58) Most tries scored: Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Luke Cowan-Dickie (3) Most clean breaks made: Anthony Watson (10) Most tackles: Maro Itoje (71)

Replacements

Luke Cowan-Dickie: (7) Strong, powerful and popular he played his role as back-up hooker well.

Joe Marler: (8) Serious scrummager who almost turned the final England's way, funny bloke too!

Dan Cole: (7) Did fantastically well to get on the trip and was very effective until his final cameo became a main part in a tragedy.

George Kruis: (7) His battle with Lawes brought out the best in him and could easily have started every game.

Mark Wilson: (6) Tough as teak northerner but he only had bit parts to play. His turnover versus New Zealand was crucial in an epic win.

Willi Heinz: (6) Job share with Youngs was done with aplomb, but hamstring injury robbed him of a World Cup final appearance.

Henry Slade: (6) Injury sabotaged early part of the tournament but showed his class in the quarter-final win. Lots more to come from this guy.

Jonathan Joseph: (5) The centre never quite got a proper go in the tournament but showed flashes of brilliance.