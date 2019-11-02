WRU National League & Cup results

Welsh rugby

2 NOVEMBER, 2019

Also see details from the Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Specsavers National Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL BOWL - ROUND TWO

Crynant 7 - 24 Baglan

Llanilleth 19 - 10 Llangadog

Pontrhydyfen P - P Caerau Ely

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE EAST

Monmouth 0 - 38 Brecon

DIVISION 3 WEST CENTRAL C

Tonna 6 - 3 Ogmore Vale

