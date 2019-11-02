Rugby World Cup final: England prop Kyle Sinckler taken off with concussion

Sinckler has made 25 senior appearances for England since his debut in 2016

England prop Kyle Sinckler was taken off with concussion in the third minute of the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa.

The 26-year-old collided with team-mate Maro Itoje, trying to tackle Makazole Mapimpi, and immediately hit the floor.

There was a lengthy stoppage as Sinckler was assessed by the on-duty doctor, before he regained consciousness and walked off the field.

The Harlequins front-row was replaced by 32-year-old Dan Cole.

South African hooker Mbongeni Mbonambi was also taken off for a head injury assessment after being replaced by Malcolm Marx in the first half.

Analysis

Former England international and BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Paul Grayson

Sinckler's a runner, key to those pivot plays England use. Dan Cole is a good tight-head but not as nimble.

You think in an hour, with the pressure he'll be under, he's going to be drained.