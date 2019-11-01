Dave Rennie: head coach 'only interested' in Glasgow amid Southern Hemisphere links

Ratu Tagive scores eighth Glasgow try in their win over Southern Kings

Dave Rennie has reiterated his commitment to Glasgow amid continued speculation linking him to the vacant New Zealand and Australia posts.

The New Zealander said last week he would see out his contract, which expires in the summer, after reports he had accepted the Australia job.

Rennie then revealed on Thursday he had been contacted by his homeland as they seek to replace Steve Hansen.

"The only contract I've got at the moment is Glasgow," Rennie said.

"That's the only one I'm interested in and that's my focus. What I said about New Zealand was there's probably lots of guys who have been contacted, that [they] have shown a bit of interest in.

"I'm fully committed here and I'm looking forward to us climbing the ladder and putting a bit of pressure on the leaders."

Glasgow breathed life into their Pro14 season with a 50-0 hammering of the Southern Kings at Scotstoun, having lost three of their opening four matches.

Boosted by the return of five Scotland internationals, they scored eight tries to move up to fourth in Conference A, but are already 14 points behind leaders Leinster.

"It's a little bit different for us, normally we're leading the race, now we've got to chase," head coach Rennie added. "But we haven't won the comp in the last two years either from finishing top qualifier so maybe it'll work for us.

"Having a little bit of edge about us is a good thing for us. It was a start tonight, it was better. But we can be better than that."