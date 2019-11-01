Benetton v Edinburgh (Sat): Four Scotland caps return for Richard Cockerill's side

Magnus Bradbury was a replacement last weekend against Scarlets

Pro14 Conference B: Benetton v Edinburgh Venue: Stadio di Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website

Edinburgh welcome back four Scotland internationals as they visit a Benetton side looking to build on their first Pro14 win of the season.

The return of former Scotland Under-20 fly-half Tommaso Allan is among six changes made by the hosts.

Prop Jamie Bhatti, lock Lewis Carmichael, back-row Magnus Bradbury and wing Damien Hoyland return to the visitors' starting line-up.

South African Jaco van der Walt is also back at fly-half.

Fiji wing Eroni Sau retains his place after a try-scoring debut last weekend in the 46-7 win over Scarlets.

Simon Hickey and Pierre Shoeman drop to the bench, with Duhan van der Merwe, Murray Douglas and Nick Haining missing out.

Fiji back-row Viliame Mata is named among the replacements for the first time this season following the Rugby World Cup, while scrum-half Nic Groom returns to the bench after missing out against Scarlets due to the birth of his child.

Italy full-back ​Jayden Hayward returns for the hosts in place of Luca Sperandio as the hosts shake-up their back line after their 36-30 win at home to Southern Kings.

Ratuva Tavuyara is on the wing instead of Iliesa Ratuva, Tommaso Benvenuti is at centre in place of Alberto Sgarbi and Allan is at fly-half instead of Ian Keatley.

Lock Irne Herbst replaces Niccolo Cannone, while Abraham Steyn is in for Marco Barbini in the back row.

Edinburgh, who sit third in Conference B, one point behind Connacht and Munster, have won just once on their last four visits to Italy.

Their last four matches against Italian opponents have all been won by the home side.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill: "We were really pleased with our all-round performance against Scarlets last weekend and the players come into this fixture with plenty of confidence and a bit of momentum.

"This weekend's match will be another massive test. Benetton are a really combative outfit who are always strong at home.

"We make a number of changes to the starting line-up, but we have plenty of faith in the guys who come in."

Benetton: Jayden Hayward, Ratuva Tavuyara, Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Benvenuti, Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Allan, Dewaldt Duvenage, Federico Zani, Tomas Baravalle, Tiziano Pasquali, Irné Herbst, Eli Snyman, Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn, Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Hame Faiva, Cherif Traore, Michele Mancini Parri, Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Pettinelli, Tito Tebaldi, Antonio Rizzi.

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn, Eroni Sau, Mark Bennett, Matt Scott, Damien Hoyland, Jaco van der Walt, Henry Pyrgos (capt), Jamie Bhatti, Mike Willemse, Pietro Ceccarelli, Fraser McKenzie, Lewis Carmichael, Ally Miller, Luke Crosbie, Magnus Bradbury.

Replacements: David Cherry, Pierre Schoeman, Murray McCallum, Sam Thomson, Viliame Mata, Nic Groom, Simon Hickey, George Taylor.