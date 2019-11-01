Scottish Rugby: Scotland to face Japan after World Cup exit

The SRU are awaiting the result of a misconduct charge relating to Mark Dodson's comments

Scottish Rugby have secured two Tests against Japan as they await the result of a World Rugby misconduct charge.

Gregor Townsend's men will host Japan at Murrayfield in November 2020, with the women's sides meeting at Scotstoun this month.

SRU chief executive Mark Dodson's comments on the potential cancellation of the tie with the World Cup hosts last month are being looked at by an independent disputes committee.

A sanction is expected imminently.

Dodson said Scotland's governing body had consulted lawyers about the game in Yokohama being called off due to Typhoon Hagibis, only for it to go ahead with Japan winning 28-21.

"World Rugby have pointed us back to the participation agreement and that it is clearly stated there," Dodson said. "We've had a legal opinion and then we've taken a leading sports QC opinion in London that challenges that and unravels the World Rugby case."

There is a view among certain powerbrokers in World Rugby that the SRU were insensitive towards Japan around the storm, with the game's governing body issuing a statement two days before the match with a thinly veiled criticism of comments made by Dodson.

The SRU may argue that these fixtures against Japan illustrate a burgeoning relationship between the two countries.

The meeting at Murrayfield will be the fifth time in five years the teams will have met following on from their World Cup encounter in 2015.

There is also a chance Scotland may play Japan again in a Europe-based triangular tournament in the summer of 2021, possibly also involving Georgia and Romania.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that in summer 2020 Scotland will play two Tests in South Africa and one in New Zealand, with venues to be announced at a later date.