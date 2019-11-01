Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Munster (Sat)

Centre Rey Lee-Lo has been on World Cup duty with Samoa

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Munster Date: Saturday, 2 November Time: 19:35 GMT Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sport website

Centre Rey Lee-Lo starts for Cardiff Blues in Saturday's Pro14 game at home to Munster.

Lee-Lo is available after finishing his World Cup duty with Samoa and goes straight into the starting line-up, with Willis Halaholo on the bench.

In the pack, Corey Domachowski is handed his first start of the season.

Shane Lewis-Hughes comes into the back-row, with Nick Williams dropping to the bench and Will Boyde moving across to number eight.

Blues coach John Mulvihill said: "It is great to welcome Rey back, he is such an important player for us. He will bring a physical presence, real go-forward and leadership in the back-line

"Corey and Shane are also progressing well and deserve opportunities to start as we freshen up the starting line-up, but we expect big impacts from Willis, Nick and Brad Thyer coming on."

Blues go into the encounter on the back of three consecutive defeats and desperate to get back to winning ways at Cardiff Arms Park.

Munster arrive having beaten Ospreys 28-12 in Cork last time out. with head coach Johann van Graan making 11 changes from that side.

Keynan Knox will make his first Pro14 appearance having graduated from the Munster academy and will form a new-look front row alongside Jeremy Loughman and Kevin O'Byrne.

Centre Sam Arnold will make his season debut in midfield alongside Dan Goggin while Alex Wooten is set to return from a knee injury to take his place on the left wing.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Jason Harries, Rey Lee-Lo, Garyn Smith, Aled Summerhill; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams (capt); Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Scott Andrews, Josh Turnbull, Rory Thornton, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Olly Robinson, Will Boyde.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Brad Thyer, Keiron Assiratti, Seb Davies, Nick Williams, Lewis Jones, Jason Tovey, Willis Halaholo.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O'Byrne, Keynan Knox; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O'Shea; Jack O'Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Liam O'Connor, Stephen Archer, Jed Holloway, Conor Oliver, Nick McCarthy, Tyler Bleyendaal, Rory Scannell.

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)

Assistants: Dan Jones (WRU); Richard Brace (WRU)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WRU)