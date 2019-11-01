Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht (Sat)

Lions lock Marvin Orie has also played for Bulls in South Africa

Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht Date: Saturday, 2 November Time: 17:15 GMT Venue: Liberty Stadium Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sport website

South Africa lock Marvin Orie will make his Ospreys debut in Saturday's Pro14 game against Connacht in Swansea.

The three-times capped Springbok has been signed on loan from Johannesburg-based side the Lions until 26 December.

Orie's arrival allows captain Dan Lydiate to revert to his preferred back-row role.

That sees Sam Cross drop to the bench, while number eight Dan Baker returns in place of Gareth Evans from the side beaten 28-12 in Munster last weekend.

Connacht centre Tom Farrell will make his first start of the campaign following his two-try display off the bench during last weekend's win over the Cheetahs.

Ireland international Ultan Dillane returns to the pack and will be partnered at lock by Joe Maksymiw.

The western province sit top of Conference B after four rounds of matches, having won three games so far this season.

Ospreys: C Evans; Dirksen, S Williams, Thomas-Wheeler, T Williams; Price, Aubrey; R Jones, Parry, Botha, Orie, Ashley, Lydiate (capt), Cracknell, Baker.

Replacements: Otten, G Thomas, Fia, Cross, Morris, Morgan-Williams, Hook, Klim.

Connacht: Darragh Leader, Niyi Adeolokun, Tom Farrell, Peter Robb, John Porch, Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Ultan Dillane, Joe Maksymiw, Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler (C), Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Matthew Burke, Conor Kenny, Cillian Gallagher, Robin Copeland, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Stephen Fitzgerald.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR)

Assistants: Craig Evans (WRU); Maniel Bottino (FIR)

TMO: Stefan Penne (FIR)