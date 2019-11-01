England v South Africa, Rugby World Cup final: Eddie Jones says players can inspire nation

Eddie Jones shares a joke with replacements Dan Cole (left), Joe Marler and George Kruis (right)

Rugby World Cup final: England v South Africa Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 09:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England head coach Eddie Jones has challenged his players to "inspire the whole country" by beating South Africa in the World Cup final on Saturday.

England face the Springboks in Yokohama (09:00 GMT) and Jones says he knows from his time in charge of Japan how performances can alter a nation's mood.

"There's a bit of a rugby fever going on [back in England]," he said.

"For a period of time it changes how people feel about themselves, and that's the greatest joy."

England go into Saturday's final having dominated Australia in the quarter-finals and then produced a superb display to beat three-time winners New Zealand in the last four.

At the 2015 tournament, Jones masterminded arguably the biggest upset in rugby union history as his Japan side beat South Africa - champions in 1995 and 2007 - in the pool stage.

"If I look back at Japan and look at the growth of rugby in Japan from what we did in 2015, it's spectacular.

"People in Japan love rugby now, they didn't before. You've got this opportunity to change people's lives through the ability to play rugby, and that's a gift.

"Mums are telling kids: 'Play rugby. Be the next [England props] Kyle Sinckler or Ellis Genge.'"

Owen Farrell and Siya Kolisi lead their respective teams on Saturday

Jones succeeded Stuart Lancaster after England's dismal performance at their home World Cup in 2015, and the coach says his side have "evolved their style" over the past four years.

He has named an unchanged team for the final against South Africa, who have received some criticism for their physical, confrontational style during this World Cup.

"I wanted to develop a power style as England have tough, big players," said the 59-year-old Australian.

"We will be tested on Saturday as we are playing against the other most powerful team in the world.

"[The players] have evolved the style of play they have evolved the tactics they play with and they own the game. So they are really proud of how they play.

"I said when I first took over the job - my job's to become redundant. And I'm almost redundant now. The team's running the team, which is how it should be."

Jones insists rugby is a 23-man game and expects the replacements' benches to have a big influence on Saturday's showpiece, including the Springboks' "6-2 split" allowing them to change almost their whole forwards line-up during the match.

"There is a massive emphasis on the finishing side," said Jones. "I see it as everyone has a role in that 23, like everyone does in the 31.

"We are confident in our bench, in our finishers.

"They have a good pack. We know what's coming and it's about manning up and dealing with it.

"If you look at the players who they can bring on, they have points at the end of the game."