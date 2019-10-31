Pro 14: Glasgow v Southern Kings (Fri)

Adam Hastings (right) is one of four Scotland World Cup players who start for Glasgow on Friday

Pro14: Glasgow v Southern Kings Date: Friday, 1 November Time: 19:35 BST Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Scotland

Glasgow welcome back six Rugby World Cup players for Friday's home Pro14 meeting with Southern Kings.

Scotland's Pete Horne, Adam Hastings, George Horne and Zander Fagerson go straight in for their first appearance of the season as Dave Rennie makes seven changes to his starting line-up.

Canada wing DTH van der Merwe is also handed a start, while Scotland hooker George Turner is on the bench.

JC Astle makes way for Thembelani Bholi in Southern Kings' only change.

Centre Huw Jones makes the Glasgow XV - partnering the returning Pete Horne - after his try-scoring impact off the bench in last weekend's 18-5 defeat at Dragons as Rennie's side look to improve on a record of one win from their opening four Pro14 fixtures.

Tim Swinson replaces Adam Ashe, who suffered a head knock against the Dragons, in the second-row alongside Kiran McDonald.

Glasgow head coach Rennie said: "It's been good having some of the Scotland boys back in training this week and competing for their place in the team.

"With experienced players coming into the team for the first time this season we're looking for them to lead from the front.

"The Kings are lethal from turnover ball - our accuracy and ability to build pressure through multi-phase ball will be key."

Southern Kings, beaten 36-30 by Benetton in Italy last weekend, are bottom of Conference B after losing their first four games.

Glasgow: Bryce, Matawalu, Jones, Horne, van der Merwe, Hastings, G Horne, Kebble, Stewart, Z Fagerson, Swinson, McDonald, Harley, Gibbins (c), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Allan, Rae, Davidson, Fusaro, Dobie, McDowall, Tagive.

Southern Kings: Banda, Hollis, Cronje, Kruger, Sithole, Jackson, Allderman, Schoeman, du Toit, Scholtz, de Wee, Fortuin, Burger, Bholi, Lerm (c).

Replacements: van Rooyen, Vos, de Klerk, Sexton, Louw, Mills, Masuku, van Breda.