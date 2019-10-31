Darren Edwards named Wales sevens coach

Darren Edwards' coaching CV includes Dragons, Wales U20 and Bath

Darren Edwards has been appointed Wales sevens coach, replacing Richie Pugh who joined the Ospreys staff in October.

Former Wales Under-20 and Dragons boss Edwards has returned to Wales after stepping down from his role as Bath backs coach at the end of last season.

"We have a lot of talented Welshmen coming through," said the 45-year-old.

"I want to capitalise on their abilities and ambitions by letting rugby sevens provide them with a platform to succeed."

Edwards will take charge for the first time in the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Dubai in December, where his side will face New Zealand, Samoa and Canada in the pool stage.