England v South Africa: Wasps allow Marcus Watson time off to support brother Anthony

Rugby World Cup final: England v South Africa Venue: Yokohama International Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wasps have given Marcus Watson time off to fly to Japan and support younger brother Anthony in the World Cup final.

He follows Sale Sharks flanker Ben Curry, who was also given permission to miss a Premiership match to watch twin Tom face South Africa on Saturday.

Watson, 28, had been due to face Bath at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday.

Wasps team-mate Lima Sopoaga jokingly started a social media campaign after seeing the success Ben Curry had in convincing Sale to let him go.

Anthony Watson will start on the right wing for England in Yokohama while Tom Curry starts at blind-side flanker.

Marcus, who joined Wasps from Newcastle in 2017, has started both of their Premiership fixtures so far this season at full-back.

He won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics as part of the Great Britain rugby sevens squad which lost to Fiji in the final.