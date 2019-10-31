Pro14: Ulster v Zebre (Fri)

Rob Herring joined Ulster in 2012 from Western Province in South Africa

Pro14: Ulster v Zebre Date: Friday 1 November Time: 19:35 GMT Venue: Kingspan Stadium Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sport website

Rob Herring returns from international duty to captain Ulster in Friday's Pro14 game against Zebre in Belfast.

The hooker was called into Ireland's World Cup squad before the quarter-final with New Zealand but did not see any game time in Japan.

His inclusion is one of six changes from last week's win over Cardiff.

Bill Johnston and Dave Shanahan form an all-new half-back pairing with Matt Faddes and Rob Lyttle selected in a much-changed back-line.

Rob Herring replaced the injured Sean Cronin in Ireland's World Cup squad

Nick Timoney is also brought in at openside in place of Sean Reidy.

Mindful of the flurry of important games to be played over the next two months, head coach Dan McFarland has shuffled the deck significantly for the visit of the Italian minnows, who did restrict Leinster to a dour 3-0 win last weekend.

Luke Marshall shifts to inside centre to accommodate New Zealander Matt Faddes, who replaced the injured James Hume after just 40 seconds of the win over Cardiff at Kingspan Stadium.

Rob Lyttle returns from a back injury, however fellow backs Stuart McCloskey, Rob Balacoune and Michael Lowry remain on the sidelines.

Johnston and Shanahan will play together for the first time at half-back with John Cooney poised to win his 50th cap for Ulster off the bench.

Matty Rea starts again in the back-row, having started all four previous Pro14 outings this season for Ulster.

Ulster: Addison; Ludik, Faddes, Marshall, Lyttle; Johnston, Shanahan; McGrath, Herring (capt.), O'Toole, O'Connor, Treadwell, Rea, Timoney, Coetzee.

Replacements: McBurney, McCall, Kane, Carter, Reidy, Cooney, Curtis, Gilroy.