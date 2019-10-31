Rugby World Cup final: England name team to face South Africa

England are preparing for their fourth Rugby World Cup final appearance

Rugby World Cup final: England v South Africa Venue: Yokohama International Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England have named an unchanged team as they look to win their first World Cup in 16 years.

Captain Owen Farrell, leading try-scorer Jonny May and prop Kyle Sinckler have all been passed fit after carrying knocks from the semi-final win over New Zealand.

Ben Spencer is on the replacements' bench after flying out last weekend as emergency scrum-half cover.

Farrell stays at inside-centre with George Ford again picked at fly-half.

Coach Eddie Jones said: "We will go and play with no fear.

"South Africa are a difficult opponent and we are going to have to fight really hard to win.

"We know the physical part of the game is going to be important and the players will go into this game well prepared knowing how we want to play.

"South Africa will probably play a similar type of game they have played all tournament, so we need be good in the arm wrestle and when we have the opportunities to break the game up, we are then confident and composed enough to take them."

It is an experienced side, with a total of 731 caps in the starting XV.

England team to play South Africa:

Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Dan Cole, George Kruis, Mark Wilson, Ben Spencer, Henry Slade, Jonathan Joseph