Rugby World Cup 2019 bronze match: Wales v New Zealand (Fri)
|2019 Rugby World Cup bronze final
|Venue: Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo Date: Friday, 1 November Time: 09:00 GMT
|Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app
It might be the game nobody wants to play but Wales and New Zealand will battle it out for third place in the Rugby World Cup on Friday in Tokyo.
Semi-final defeats against South Africa and England for Wales and the All Blacks means it has been a sombre and reflective final week for both sides in Japan.
There are also some battered and bruised bodies with Wales making nine changes because of a five-day turnaround which includes a World Cup debut for late call-up Owen Lane.
New Zealand, strong favourites with the bookmakers, also have seven personnel alterations with All Blacks captain Kieran Read playing his final Test match.
It will prove an evening of fond farewells with coaches Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland stepping down from their respective roles.
There are a few things at stake with Wales looking to emulate their highest ever finish of third achieved in 1987, not a concern shared by the three-times winners New Zealand.
Wales are also aiming to break their 66-year hoodoo against New Zealand with Gatland hoping to complete a clean sweep of victories against tier one nations during his 12-year reign as Wales head coach.
History is not on his side though. Gatland was not even born when Wales last defeated New Zealand in 1953.
Since his tenure began in December 2007, Wales won the Six Nations Championship on four occasions, securing the Grand Slam in 2008, 2012 and 2019. In the same period Wales have lost all 11 Tests against his native New Zealand.
That is a stark statistic Gatland would love to change in his final hurrah.
The teams
Wales: Amos; Lane, J Davies, Watkin, Adams; Patchell, T Williams; N Smith, Owens, D Lewis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Tipuric, J Davies, Moriarty.
Replacements: Dee, Carre, W Jones, Ball, Shingler, G Davies, Biggar, Parkes.
New Zealand: B Barrett; B Smith, Crotty, SB Williams, Ioane; Mo'unga; A Smith; Moody, Coles, Laulala, Retallick, S Barrett, Frizell, Cane, Read (capt).
Replacements: Coltman, Moli, Ta'avao, Tuipulotu, Todd, Webber, Lienert-Brown, J Barrett.
Referee: Wayne Barnes; Assistant referees: Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Pascal Gaüzère (France); TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa).
What they said
Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "We have had a couple of days where we needed to reflect on last weekend and then get excited about Friday.
"We are disappointed not to be in the final but have the chance to create a little bit of history against the All Blacks. It has been a long time, 66 years, not to beat a side. We have had success against every other nation. The All Blacks have been that elusive team we have not been able to conquer.
"There is something at stake - a lot of pride - and a victory for us would be special.
"There is no doubt Steve will leave a legacy behind in terms of what he's achieved as an All Black coach. It's outstanding and he'll be a big loss."
New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen: "Some people externally may be saying there's nothing on the match but it's an important test match for a number of reasons.
"We've just come off a loss. It's Wales and we've got a history with them that we need to keep feeding. We've got a legacy and a responsibility to that legacy.
"Warren's done a great job. Wales had had adversity but he came in and has moulded them. He brought good staff with him and built a team that's become very, very competitive. They were number one before the World Cup which speaks for itself.
"Wales like to play an arm wrestle. They like to kick the ball, put you under pressure and they love the ball to stay in play because they think they're the fittest side in the world at that arm wrestle, physical game, That's been Warren's style for a long time.
"They like a scrap and they've been successful doing that. The South Africa game would probably be the first time they haven't come out on top with this tactic."
Match stats
- Wales won three of their first four Tests with the All Blacks, but have not beaten these opponents in nearly 66 years. The last win by Wales over New Zealand came on 19 December, 1953 and the All Blacks have won the following 30 internationals with Wales, including three World Cup games.
- In eight previous World Cup campaigns, the All Blacks finished outside the top three only twice. In 1999 they lost the bronze final and in 2007 they went out in the quarter-finals.
- The All Blacks won two of the previous World Cup bronze finals they were involved in: in 1991 they defeated Scotland, in 1999 they lost to South Africa and in 2003 they defeated France.
- Only once in World Cup history, New Zealand have lost back-to-back matches. In 1999, they were defeated by France in the semi-finals and lost to South Africa in the bronze final.
- This will be Steve Hansen's last test match as All Blacks head coach. During his tenure the All Blacks won the 2015 Rugby World Cup, The Rugby Championship six times and the Bledisloe Cup in all of his eight seasons in charge. In 106 Tests the All Blacks built a track record of 92 wins, 10 defeats and four draws.
- Kieran Read captains the All Blacks for the 52nd time. Richie McCaw is the record holder, leading New Zealand on 110 occasions.
- With a victory, Wales will equal their best showing at the World Cup. In 1987, they came third after beating Australia.
- This will be Wales' last match under head coach Warren Gatland. Since his tenure began in December 2007, Wales won the Six Nations Championship on four occasions, securing the Grand Slam in 2008, 2012 and 2019.
- In 150 Tests since Gatland's appointment as head coach, Wales have won 85, lost 63 and drawn twice.
- Wales wing Josh Adams is currently the 2019 World Cup's top try scorer. His six tries are equal to a Welsh record at a single World Cup with Shane Williams also posted a half dozen tries in 2007.
- Alun Wyn Jones will win his 143rd career Test cap (134th for Wales, alongside nine for the British and Irish Lions). This would see Jones surpass Sergio Parisse on 142 and chasing only Richie McCaw's world record of 148. Jones will feature in a 21st World Cup match, one short of the competition record of 22, shared by Jason Leonard and McCaw.