Rugby X: England Women win inaugural competition at London's O2 Arena

Deborah Fleming of England is tackled by Seraphine Okemba of France during the women's Rugby X event

England Women won the first Rugby X event by beating the United States in the final at London's O2 Arena.

The five-a-side indoor competition featured four women's teams, with the final ending 20-20, before England won 3-2 in the one-on-one format.

The men's tournament featured six sides and was won by Argentina, who defeated Ireland 25-15 in the final.

England failed to win a match as they were beaten by the Barbarians, Ireland and Argentina.

England Women overcame France 35-20 in their semi-final, before the final against the United States.

As it finished level, it was settled by the 'one-on-one' format, which involved one defender on the 5m line and one attacker 30m from goal with a ball. The attacker had 10 seconds to score, with the first team to three winning.

England men drew 30-30 against the Barbarians, who then triumphed 3-2 in the one-on-one, before England then lost 30-10 to Ireland and 55-15 against Argentina.