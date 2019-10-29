Rugby World Cup: England fined for crossing halfway line before New Zealand match

England have been fined a four-figure sum for crossing the halfway line as they lined up in a V formation to face the haka before their Rugby World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand.

World Rugby rules stipulate teams must remain within their own half of the pitch to receive the challenge.

Referee Nigel Owens and his team had to usher several England players back as they strayed over halfway.

England won the game 19-7 and will play South Africa in Saturday's final.

More to follow.