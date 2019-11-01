Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs

Matt Kvesic started his professional career at Worcester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Stadium Date: Sunday, 3 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester give a first Premiership start in 11 months to Michael Heaney, with Francois Hougaard out injured.

Callum Black and Graham Kitchener come in for Michael Fatialofa and Ethan Waller, while Gareth Simpson could make his top-flight debut off the bench.

Exeter's Matt Kvesic makes his first start this season against his former club as Sam Simmonds is rested.

Alec Hepburn replaces Ben Moon in the front row and Nic White is on the bench after returning from the World Cup.

England back-rower Simmonds has been left out by Rob Baxter's side because of the artificial pitch at Sixways.

Worcester have named scrum-half Simpson among their replacements as Jono Kitto is sidelined with a groin injury.

Worcester: Pennell; Humphreys, Beck, Mills (capt), Nanai; Weir, Heaney; Black, Annett, Carey, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill, Lewis, Du Preez.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Palframan, Fatialofa, Van Velze, Mama, Simpson, Venter.

Exeter: Hogg; O'Flaherty, Whitten, S Hill, Cuthbert; J Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Dennis, J Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, Kvesic.

Replacements: Taione, Keast, Street, Kirsten, Lonsdale, White, Steenson, Hendrickson.