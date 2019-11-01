Premiership: Wasps v Bath

From the section

Italy's Matteo Minozzi scored tries against Namibia and Canada at the World Cup

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Italy full-back Matteo Minozzi will make his Wasps debut against Bath.

Wasps wing Paolo Odogwu also starts, after Marcus Watson was granted leave to support brother Anthony in Japan.

Bath make six changes, as Josh Bayliss, Lewis Boyce, Freddie Burns, Chris Cook, Elliott Stooke and Jack Walker start.

On World Cup final weekend the visitors remain without South Africa's Francois Louw and England quintet Sam Underhill, Joe Cokanasiga, Jonathan Joseph, Ruaridh McConnochie and Anthony Watson.

Wasps' Joe Launchbury is also in Japan with Eddie Jones' squad, although - like Cokanasiga and McConnochie - he is not set to play in Saturday's final against the Springboks.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa , Gopperth, Odogwu; Sopoaga, Robson (c); Zhvania, Taylor, Brookes, Gaskell, Rowlands, Shields, Carr, Vailanu

Replacements: Cruse, Harris, Toomaga-Allen, Flament, Johnson, Wolstenholme, Searle, Le Bourgeois

Bath: Burns; Rokoduguni, Wright, Roberts, Brew; Priestland, Cook; Boyce, Walker, Stuart, Stooke, Ewels (c), Williams, Bayliss, Mercer

Replacements: Dunn, Obano, Thomas, McNally, Ellis, Fox, Davies, Hamer-Webb