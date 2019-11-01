Premiership: Saracens v London Irish

Ben Earl scored two tries as Saracens beat Leicester at Welford Road last Sunday

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Saracens welcome back Scotland centre Duncan Taylor in one of three changes to their side to face London Irish.

Wing Rotimi Segun replaces Alex Lewington and Callum Hunter-Hill starts at lock with Nick Isiekwe switched to blind-side in place of Calum Clark.

Irish make six changes after a heavy loss to Sale with half-backs Stephen Myler and Ben Meehan both returning.

Centre Tom Stephenson is back from long-term injury while Franco van der Merwe returns as captain.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told BBC Radio London:

"Irish were fantastic in their first game against Wasps and Declan Kidney's a very smart and brilliant coach, who's been around a long time.

"They've recruited brilliantly and they don't feel like a team that's just been promoted, so it will be a real tough game for us.

"But hopefully we can build on that really good team performance against Leicester last weekend.

"This young group of players we've got at this time with the World Cup going on are getting the exposure and experience that hopefully they can build on."

Saracens: Gallagher; Maitland, Lozowski, Taylor, Segun; Manu Vunipola, Wigglesworth; Barrington, Woolstencroft, Lamositele, Skelton, Hunter-Hill, Isiekwe, Earl, Wray (capt).

Replacements: Gray, Adams-Hale, Wainwright, Kpoku, Reffell, Whiteley, Tompkins, Lewington.

London Irish: Jackson; Williams, Rona, Stephenson, Loader; Myler, Meehan; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Fainga'a, Hoskins, Botha, Van der Merwe (capt), Cowan, Ioane, Tuisue.

Replacements: Matu'u, Dell, Cilliers, Nott, Rogerson, Steele, Macken, Hassell-Collins.

Referee: Adam Leal (RFU).