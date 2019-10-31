Premiership: Northampton Saints v Harlequins

Charlie Mulchrone will join Harlequins' academy staff after the game

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Friday, 1 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton hooker Mike Haywood makes his first start in almost a year after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Chris Boyd makes five changes in all, with Jamie Gibson making his first start of the season and David Ribbans back after compassionate leave.

Harlequins scrum-half Charlie Mulchrone is set for his final appearance off the bench before moving to a coaching role.

Travis Ismaiel gets a first Premiership start while Michele Campagnaro is set to make his debut from the bench.

Captain Chris Robshaw moves to open-side flanker in a side showing six changes to the team that beat Bristol last time out.

Northampton are top of the table as one of two teams to win their opening two games, with Api Ratuniyarawa among their replacements after returning from the World Cup with Fiji.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Northampton: Furbank; Collins, Hutchinson, Symons, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Taylor; Franks, Haywood, Painter, Ribbans, Moon, Wood, Gibson, Harrison (capt).

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Waller, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Tupai, Dingwall, Sleightholme.

Harlequins: Morris; Ismaiel, Marchant, Tapuai, Ibitoye; Smith Landajo; Lambert, Elia, Kerrod, Lewies, Symons, Chisholm, Robshaw (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Baldwin, Auterac, Collier, Lamb, Bothma, Mulchrone, Herron, Campagnaro.