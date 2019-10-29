Rory Best: Ireland hooker to end career in Barbarians game against Fiji

Rory Best's Ireland career ended in the World Cup quarter-final defeat by New Zealand

Rory Best will make one final appearance before ending his career in the Barbarians' game against Fiji at Twickenham on 16 November.

Best earned his 124th and final Ireland cap in the World Cup quarter-final defeat by New Zealand on 19 October.

The former Ireland hooker, 37, made 219 appearances for Ulster during a career which started in 2004.

England coach Eddie Jones will take charge of the Barbarians for the contest against Fiji.

The Barbarians side is expected to include several players who were involved in the World Cup.